Bullish or bearish on Nike's upcoming earnings? These ETFs could double your return

The multinational footwear and apparel giant Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to deliver earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. If you have a strong opinion about the upcoming results, two leveraged ETFs let you tap into wider swings following the results.

The AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL) and the AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEQ) are two leveraged funds that aim to offer 2x and -2x of the daily performance of common shares of Nike.

Nike's last earnings announcement, which came after the close on Sept. 29, sparked a sharp drop in its stock, which fell nearly 13% the following day. Meanwhile, NKEL dropped almost 27% on that post-earnings session, while NKEQ rose almost 26%.

Investors should note that both NKEL and NKEQ come attached with a 1.15% expense ratio.

On the potential report itself, the consensus estimates have floated higher over the last few weeks. Currently, analysts expect revenue of $12.6B and EPS of $0.65. Looking at the company's past performance, Nike has beaten its EPS consensus in each of the last 4 quarters.

Moreover, Nike’s earnings report will also provide Wall Street with a pulse on where the consumer stands as market’s look to flip the final pages of 2022.

See more insight and information as it pertains to Nike’s upcoming earnings report after last quarter’s margin shocker.