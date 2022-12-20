Deutsche Bank said macro headwinds hitting Hugo Boss (OTCQX:BOSSY) may have been overestimated on Tuesday.

The bank moved from Hold to Buy on Tuesday, citing upside from a lighter than expected economic downturn in Germany. The analysts moved their price target to €60 from €56.

“Over recent weeks our macro forecast has edged up (but still expects a recession), and the situation in some of HB's key markets (e.g., Germany) has somewhat relaxed,” Deutsche Bank’s analysis noted. “Also, we have taken a closer look at HB's performance vs other fashion and luxury companies: we come to the conclusion that its subdued sales performance in the 2016-19 period still leaves it with decent catch-up potential.”

Elsewhere, the German fashion giant announced the renewal of its license agreement with Coty (COTY). The new agreement now extends beyond 2035.

"Our CLAIM 5 growth strategy is broad-based. We want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, and brands, as well as in all product areas. We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Coty and are convinced that we have the right partner at our side to exploit the full potential of BOSS and HUGO in the global fragrance business," CEO Daniel Grieder said on Tuesday.

Read more on the details of the latest agreement between Coty and Hugo Boss.