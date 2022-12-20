USPS is expected to announce an order for 66K electric mail trucks

The U.S. Postal Service is expected to announce later on Tuesday that it will buy 66K vehicles to build one of the largest electric fleets in the nation, according to The Washington Post.

The government agency plans to buy 60K Next Generation Delivery Vehicles from defense contractor Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)m including 45K of the all-electric variety. The USPS will also purchase 46K models from mainstream automakers, of which 21K will be electric.

All told, the Postal Service will spend $9.6B on the vehicles and associated infrastructure. About $3B of that amount will be funded from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Of note, the USPS also reiterated a pledge to purchase zero-emissions delivery trucks almost exclusively by 2026.

Oshkosh (OSK) traded 1.19% higher in the Tuesday morning session, while Workhorse Group (WKHS) fell 0.55%.