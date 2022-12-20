CVS, Walgreens limiting purchases of children's pain relief meds on high demand

Dec. 20, 2022

CVS Pharmacy in New York City

Lya_Cattel

  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) stores are limiting sales of children's pain and fever reducing medicines amid high demand and short supply, Bloomberg reported.
  • The restriction comes as the US sees a strong flu season and many children have been stricken by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
  • CVS (CVS) is limiting shoppers to two items for both online and in-store purchases. Walgreens (WBA) has set a limit of six items, but for online purchases only. Supermarket giant Kroger (NYSE:KR) is asking customers to limit purchases to two items.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) manufactures Children's Tylenol and Motrin, while Haleon (HLN) makes Children's Advil.
