CVS, Walgreens limiting purchases of children's pain relief meds on high demand
Dec. 20, 2022 10:12 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), WBA, CVS, KRHLNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor18 Comments
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) stores are limiting sales of children's pain and fever reducing medicines amid high demand and short supply, Bloomberg reported.
- The restriction comes as the US sees a strong flu season and many children have been stricken by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
- CVS (CVS) is limiting shoppers to two items for both online and in-store purchases. Walgreens (WBA) has set a limit of six items, but for online purchases only. Supermarket giant Kroger (NYSE:KR) is asking customers to limit purchases to two items.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) manufactures Children's Tylenol and Motrin, while Haleon (HLN) makes Children's Advil.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Bela Lakos considers Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) a buy.
Comments (18)