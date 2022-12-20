AXIS Capital announces CEO transition
Dec. 20, 2022 10:12 AM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) President and CEO Albert A. Benchimol will step down from his role on May 4, 2023, timed to the company’s AGM, and will retire at the end of 2023.
- He will be succeeded as President and CEO by Vincent C. Tizzio, who currently serves as CEO, Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance, overseeing all business lines and front-end operations for AXIS.
- Mr. Benchimol will continue with AXIS through year-end as a strategic advisor to the company. In the months ahead, Mr. Benchimol and Mr. Tizzio will partner to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
Comments