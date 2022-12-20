The BC Bud partners with Higher Peaks Agency expanding national distribution reach

Dec. 20, 2022 10:30 AM ETThe BC Bud Corporation (BCBCF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • The BC Bud (OTCQB:BCBCFhas entered into a 12-month sales and marketing services agreement with Higher Peaks Agency to be its exclusive national sales and distribution partner for the company's premium product portfolio.
  • Higher Peaks will take on the role of the company's "boots on the ground" retail sales force across Canada, representing The BC Bud Co's house brands. 
  • "This is a pivotal step in our sales and distribution strategy. Higher Peaks will be a important partner with their knowledge of the industry, extensive rolodex and relationships, and second-to-none distribution capabilities paired with brand awareness activations," said Josh Taylor, President at The BC Bud.

