The BC Bud partners with Higher Peaks Agency expanding national distribution reach
Dec. 20, 2022 10:30 AM ETThe BC Bud Corporation (BCBCF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The BC Bud (OTCQB:BCBCF) has entered into a 12-month sales and marketing services agreement with Higher Peaks Agency to be its exclusive national sales and distribution partner for the company's premium product portfolio.
- Higher Peaks will take on the role of the company's "boots on the ground" retail sales force across Canada, representing The BC Bud Co's house brands.
- "This is a pivotal step in our sales and distribution strategy. Higher Peaks will be a important partner with their knowledge of the industry, extensive rolodex and relationships, and second-to-none distribution capabilities paired with brand awareness activations," said Josh Taylor, President at The BC Bud.
