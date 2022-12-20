FDA grants fast track nod to Edesa's COVID antibody for respiratory distress
Dec. 20, 2022 10:33 AM ETEdesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) on Tuesday said it had been granted a fast track designation from the U.S. FDA for its monoclonal antibody candidate EB05 for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma rose 6% to $0.96 in morning trade.
- The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- The fast track nod follows favorable phase 2 results from an international mid-to-late stage study of EB05 in hospitalized COVID patients with ARDS.
- "The Fast Track designation will facilitate our interactions with the FDA and will also allow for faster review and approval upon successful completion of a Phase 3 development program," EDSA CEO Par Nijhawan said in a statement.
