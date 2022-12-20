UK credit card data shows consumers cutting back on spending, FICO says

Dec. 20, 2022

  • Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) latest data on U.K. card trends in October show that consumers are tightening their purse strings to manage credit commitments amid higher cost of living.
  • Average spend across credit card accounts dropped by £70 over September and October.
  • Missed payments in October also increased across all payment cycles, with two missed payments up ~7% Y/Y.
  • Average total sales were 5% lower sequentially at £740 and average active balance on credit card accounts dropped to £1,570 – down 1.5% vs. September.
  • The percentage of payments to balance dropped 0.8% in October, continuing a trend seen since May.
  • But to counter higher costs, consumers are cutting back on using credit cards to withdraw cash - down 5.5% sequentially.
  • "Analysis of the largest consortium of U.K. cards data illustrates the financial challenges faced by many people, as pandemic savings dwindle and the cost-of-living escalates," said FICO in a statement.

