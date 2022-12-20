Viridi Funds announced that the Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) will liquidate and de-list from the New York Stock Exchange.

RIGZ was actively managed and provided market participants with exposure to the cryptocurrency mining industry and indirect exposure to crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

RIGZ, which jumped out of the gates with a 15% rally in its first 48 hours of trading, caught a wave of upward momentum from the crypto craze. The fund soared 133% in its first four months of trading, alongside Bitcoin’s peak.

However, since the fund topped out at $56.63 a share on Nov. 9, 2021, it has plummeted to $4.07 a share. This equates to a 92.8% plunge.

RIGZ, with its 0.90% expense ratio, has been bogged down in 2022 amid the general crypto collapse. Some of its top holdings include Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), CleanSpark (CLSK), Bitfarms (BITF), and Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), which have all cratered in 2022. Year-to-date and RIOT is -82.6%, CLSK -79.6%, BITF -90.7% and HUT -88.2%.

RIGZ will cease trading and will be closed to purchase additional shares by investors as of the close on Jan. 4, 2023.

Regarding its liquidation, Viridi Funds noted in a press release: “The fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, subject to any required withholding.”

