ETFs to watch ahead of FedEx earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell on Tuesday, a report that will likely have implications for entire transportation sector (and potentially the market as a whole). The financial figures from the package delivery giant could have an impact on a host of exchange trade funds that have heavy investments in the firm.

FDX is owned by 198 different ETFs. Per ETF.com, FDX is most heavily concentrated in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL), with a portfolio exposure of 4.03%.

Here are a few other ETFs that have the heaviest weightings toward FDX: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) with 3.64% weighting, First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) with 3.28% weighting, Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF (SHPP) with 3.15% weighting and AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF (UAV) with 3.10% weighting.

For FDX's upcoming report, analysts expect adjusted EPS of $2.82 on the revenue of $23.72B. This compares to EPS of $4.83 and revenue of $23.5B a year ago.

In September, FDX dropped more than 20% after pre-announcing Q1 results and withdrawing its 2023 outlook. In revealing the cautionary forecast, the firm cited macro pressures, especially in Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, CEO Raj Subramaniam highlighted cost-saving initiatives and pricing actions to offset weak demand. As part of this, he announced cost saving of $2.2B to 2.7B, with about $300M realized in the first quarter and another $700M expected in Q2.

Weak outlook led several analysts to cut their price targets on the stock.

FDX stock has dropped more than 31% over a period of one year. Over the same timeframe, peer UPS (UPS) fell about 13%. Looking more generally, iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) -17% and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) -21% past 12 months.

See why SA contributor WideAlpha prefers UPS over FDX.