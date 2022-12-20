QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) broke higher on Tuesday after announcing that it shipped its first 24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for testing.

Delivery of the cells or A0 samples was the company’s key public milestone for the year and is considered an important step toward the commercialization of the technology.

With 24 layers, each comprising a solid-state separator, a cathode, and an in-situ-formed lithium-metal anode, these prototype cells have capacities in the multi-amp-hour range, a range the company believes is relevant for a variety of applications, including automotive and consumer electronics.

Morgan Stanley weighed in on the development, saying delivering the first 24-layer prototype cells to an OEM customer is an important milestone. However, the firm warned that there is more work to do on the path to commercial ramp and said investors should anticipate a longer period of cash consumption and need for more capital.

Shares of QS were up 9.23% at 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday to $6.39 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.82 to $24.97.