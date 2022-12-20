Credit Suisse reinstated coverage of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) with bullish commentary for each on Tuesday.

A team of analysts led by Karen Short said that market share gains and the defensive positioning of the retailers adds to optimism amid uncertain macro circumstances. As such, Walmart (WMT) coverage was reinstated with a $170 price target.

“In light of a potential combination of two of the largest conventional food retailers, we believe WMT is well positioned to be even more offensive than usual to gain share,” Short told clients, referring to the prospective Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR) merger.

She added that the Arkansas-based retail giant’s pursuit of alternative profit streams adds to flexibility and should add to operating profits.

Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) ability to cater to inelastic categories in specialty retail, meanwhile, is expected to insulate the company as it gains market share post-pandemic. Short assigned the stock a $260 price target and reinstated coverage at Outperform.

By contrast, Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was initiated at Underperform and highlighted as a retailer likely to lag as sales normalize post-pandemic. Short set a $15 price target on the stock.

