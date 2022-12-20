Delaware court overturns $690M fine on Loews for Boardwalk deal
Dec. 20, 2022 11:09 AM ETLoews Corporation (L)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Loews (NYSE:L) +3.2% said Tuesday that a Delaware court reversed a November 2021 decision which ordered the company to pay $690 million to a unit of Boardwalk Pipeline.
- The Delaware Supreme Court overturned the decision made by the Delaware Court of Chancery that awarded former minority unitholders of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP about $690 million, plus interest.
- The company was ordered to pay the fine last year after certain Boardwalk investors said they were shortchanged during the 2018 buyout deal.
- Loews paid $12.06 per BWP unit, totaling ~$1.5B, in July 2018.
