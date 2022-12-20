European Commission sends out lengthy questionnaire in Activision/Microsoft deal

Europe's antitrust regulator sent out a lengthy questionnaire to market participants concerning Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned $69 billion planned acquisition of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

The European Commission sent out the ~90 page questionnaire to third parties in mid-December with responses due this week, according to a Dealreporter item on Tuesday. The regulator is asking about potential measures Microsoft may take to keep Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) games exclusive to MSFT and its Xbox platform.

The update come as the European Commission opened an in-depth review into the mega transaction last month on fears that the deal may "significantly reduce competition." The news also comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission earlier this month sued to block the $69 billion deal.

Last Monday Bloomberg reported that Microsoft (MSFT) offered Sony (SONY) the rights to sell Activision Blizzard's popular Call of Duty video game on its PlayStation Plus streaming service in an effort to get the deal across the finish line.

Sony (SONY) has repeatedly said it opposes the merger for a number of reasons, including that it would give Xbox an advantage in console sales, as well as Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Game Pass streaming service.

Earlier this month, Microsoft (MSFT) said it had reached a deal with Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) that would bring Call of Duty to Nintendo's gaming platforms for 10 years if the merger is approved.

The UK's antitrust watchdog also opened an in-depth probe into the Activision/Microsoft deal in September.