While Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) described its $3.7B settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as an "important milestone" in getting past issues of "unacceptable operating practices," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra called it "an initial step to bring relief" to millions of customers who have been affected, in prepared remarks on Tuesday.

In addition, he said "it should not be read as a sign that Wells Fargo has moved past its longstanding problems or that the CFPB's work here is done."

By contrast, Wells Fargo (WFC) said "it's pleased to bring closure to these issues" and said the consent order provides a path to termination after the bank completes the remaining required actions.

Chopra pointed out that Tuesday's order does not provide immunity for any individuals, nor does it release claims for any ongoing illegal acts or practices.

"Over the past several years, Wells Fargo (WFC) executives have taken steps to fix longstanding problems, but it is also clear that they are not making rapid progress," he said. "We are concerned that the bank’s product launches, growth initiatives, and other efforts to increase profits have delayed needed reform."

Choprit also emphasized in his remarks that "Wells Fargo (WFC) is a corporate recidivist that puts one third of American households at risk of harm," with a long list of violations dating back from 2015.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo (WFC) Charlie Scharf contended that the bank is a "different company today" than it was three years ago. In addition, "We remain committed to doing the right thing for our customers and working closely with our regulators and others to deal appropriately with any issue that arises," he said.

In a Congressional hearing in September, Scharf admitted that the bank has more work to do and will take several years.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion