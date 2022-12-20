NLS Pharma receives Israeli patent for mazindol to treat ADHD
Dec. 20, 2022
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) said on Tuesday the Israeli Patent Office had granted approval for its lead drug, Mazindol, as a method of treatment for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
- This patent will expire in 2037.
- NLS said it had accelerated ongoing clinical development of Mazindol ER for the treatment of rare sleep disorders.
- According to Market Data Forecast, the global ADHD therapeutics market is valued at more than $29 billion currently and is projected to grow to nearly $45 billion by 2037.
