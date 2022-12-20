Chatham Lodging Trust increases revolving credit facility by $45M

Dec. 20, 2022 11:22 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has increased commitments under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility by $45M, with a commitment from Royal Bank of Canada.
  • The hotel real estate investment trust will have a total unsecured revolving credit facility of $260M with this latest commitment, apart from a new $90M term loan. The new revolving credit facility and term loan will mature in October 2027.
  • The new debt commitments replace Chatham’s previous $250M senior unsecured credit facility scheduled to mature in 2023. Chatham plans to fully draw the $90M loan amount within six months to repay maturing debt.

