Chatham Lodging Trust increases revolving credit facility by $45M
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has increased commitments under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility by $45M, with a commitment from Royal Bank of Canada.
- The hotel real estate investment trust will have a total unsecured revolving credit facility of $260M with this latest commitment, apart from a new $90M term loan. The new revolving credit facility and term loan will mature in October 2027.
- The new debt commitments replace Chatham’s previous $250M senior unsecured credit facility scheduled to mature in 2023. Chatham plans to fully draw the $90M loan amount within six months to repay maturing debt.
