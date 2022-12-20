U.S. stocks on Tuesday seesawed between minor gains and losses, as investors parsed a surprise hawkish move from the Bank of Japan on yield-curve control.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was up 0.08% to 10,553.95 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) gained 0.17% to 3,824.04 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) added 0.32% to 32,863.76 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight were trading in the green, led by Energy and Financials. Consumer Discretionary, Utilities and Consumer Staples were the three losers.

All three major indices had opened lower while Treasury yields had risen after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) unexpectedly widened its yield-curve control, which prompted a government debt selloff and caused the yen to soar against the dollar.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 10 basis points to 3.68% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 2 basis points to 4.28%.

The BoJ boosted the leeway on the 10-year JGB yield to 0.5% from its target of 0%, up from the previous cap of 0.25%.

"The (BoJ's) policy change today came as a surprise given the market consensus view was for no change in policy at this meeting," JPMorgan's Rie Nishihara said.

"Amid growing concerns about a US recession in 2023, we think the BoJ’s decision to adjust policy without waiting for the spring wage negotiation outcome it previously cited as a condition indicates that the BOJ brought a move to normalize monetary policy before the start of a recession and also signals that new governor and deputy governors who are to take over next spring will bring a pivot in the BoJ’s monetary policy framework and conduct," Nishihara added.

Japan's move is "widely seen as the beginning of a potential end to their ultra loose monetary policy," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "That policy has made them a big outlier compared to other central banks this year, having maintained rates at the zero lower bound whilst others embarked on their biggest tightening cycle in a generation."

"Indeed, it’s important not to underestimate the impact this could have, because tighter BoJ policy would remove one of the last global anchors that’s helped to keep borrowing costs at low levels more broadly," Reid added.

The economic calendar remains light on Tuesday, with November housing starts and building permits coming in lower than anticipated. Housing starts came in at -0.5% M/M to 1.427M compared to the expected 1.400M. Building permits came in at -11.2% M/M to 1.342M versus the consensus figure of 1.495M.

Among active movers, General Mills (GIS) was among the top S&P 500 percentage losers despite narrowly beating quarterly estimates and raising its full-year guidance. FuelCell Energy (FCEL) retreated after a disappointing earnings performance.

Lucid Group tracked higher after it announced the completion of an "at-the-market" equity offering program.