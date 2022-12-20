Retail stock battle: Walmart is recommended over Target by Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT) with a Neutral rating and price target of $160 with a new analyst now following the retailer.

Analyst Karen Short sees a healthy balance of reasons to be positive longer term, but is cautious on the near-term due toquestions about the sustainability of share gains and consensus estimates for FY23 and FY24 that look too high to the firm. Short also warned that Target's (TGT) holiday sales report in Janaury could disappoint.

Credit Suisse set a price target of $60 on Target, which works out of 8.4X the 2024 EV/EBITDA estimate and 14.6X to the FY24 PE estimate.

The view from Credit Suisse is different on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) with the stock seen as positioned well as a defensive name in an uncertain macro backdrop. Notably, Walmart's (WMT) price gap to grocers is still wide enough to leave room for the company to be more aggressive with pricing. Alternative profit stream are also expected to evolve and contribute more to the Bentonville giant's bottom line.

Credit Suisse assumed coverage on WMT with an Outperform rating and price target of $170.

Shares of Target (TGT) fell 1.22% in mid-day trading on Tuesday, while Walmart (WMT) showed a gain of 0.85%.

Compare valuation, profitability, and valuation metrics on Walmart and Target side by side.