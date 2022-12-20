UEC stock surges 10% after $17.9M order for uranium from U.S. govt

Dec. 20, 2022 11:30 AM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)UUUUBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment

Liens/iStock via Getty Images

  • Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) said Tuesday it won a $17.85 million award to supply uranium to the U.S. government.
  • Shares of the company +10% in late-morning trading.
  • As per terms, UEC will provide 300,000 pounds of U.S. origin uranium concentrates at $59.50/lb. to the Department of Energy - National Nuclear Security Administration.
  • The delivery will be made by book transfer to NNSA in the first quarter of 2023 with uranium currently held in the accounts of UEC.
  • Last week, rival Energy Fuels (UUUU) won a contract to sell $18.5 million of natural uranium concentrates to the U.S. government.

