FuelCell stock slumps 17% on earnings miss, smaller backlog after Hartford project exit

Dec. 20, 2022

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock slumped 17.2% to an over two-year low on Tuesday as the firm's Q4 results came in below estimates and its backlog shrank after it backed out of two projects in Hartford.

Q4 EPS was -$0.11 vs. -$0.07 in Q4 2021 as operating expenses nearly doubled to $27.5M.

Administrative and selling expenses increased 43% Y/Y to $15.3M on higher sales, marketing and consulting costs.

R&D expenses grew threefold to $12.2M on increased spending on commercial development efforts for FuelCell's (FCEL) solid oxide platform and carbon capture solutions.

FuelCell's (FCEL) backlog was $1.09B as of October 31 vs. $1.29B as of October 31, 2021 as it decided to back out of certain generation projects.

Generation backlog narrowed 14.2% as the company will not proceed with development of the 7.4 MW and 1 MW Hartford projects given their then-current economic profile.

FuelCell (FCEL) intends to modify the PPAs relating to the Hartford projects, but there can be no assurance of the same.

Revenue more than doubled to $39.2M, with product revenues at $24M as a result of module sales to Korea Fuel Cell.

The fuel cell maker projected total capex of $60M-$90M and total investment of $45M-$65M in project assets in the generation portfolio backlog in FY23.

More than 12.1M shares changed hands as of 11.32 am ET vs. average trading volume of ~10M shares.

Shares of FuelCell (FCEL) declined 25.4% in the last six months.

