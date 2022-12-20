H&M stock slips as by Justin Bieber bashes brand

Dec. 20, 2022 11:35 AM ETH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY), HMRZFBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Quarterly Sales For Swedish Retail Giant H&M Jump 17 Percent

Justin Sullivan

H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) stock dipped on Tuesday as pop star Justin Bieber lambasted the brand for its merchandise bearing his likeness.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M... all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

The Canadian entertainer’s account has 270M followers on the platform.

Stockholm listed shares of the Swedish retailer slipped 2.39% on Tuesday. The US-listed ADR slid more than 3%.

Read more on the retailer’s latest earnings results.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.