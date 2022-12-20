H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) stock dipped on Tuesday as pop star Justin Bieber lambasted the brand for its merchandise bearing his likeness.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M... all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

The Canadian entertainer’s account has 270M followers on the platform.

Stockholm listed shares of the Swedish retailer slipped 2.39% on Tuesday. The US-listed ADR slid more than 3%.

