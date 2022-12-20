Broadcom, VMware sink as EU opens up 'in-depth' investigation into $61B merger
Dec. 20, 2022 11:48 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO), VMWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares fell in mid-day trading on Tuesday as the European Union said it would open up an "in-depth" investigation into its $61B merger of software company VMware (VMW).
- In a statement issued on Tuesday, the European Commission said it was "particularly concerned" that the deal could allow Broadcom (AVGO) to restrict competition for certain hardware components that operate with VMware's (VMW) software.
- The primary concerns are related to network interface cards, fiber channel host-bus adapters, or FC HBAs, and storage adapters.
- The statement added that the Commission has until May 11, 2023 to make a decision on whether to make a final decision and that the in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the final result of the investigation.
- The deadline for an EC review of the deal was today.
- Earlier this month, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission review of Broadcom's (AVGO) $61B planned acquisition of VMware (VMW) was said to be focused on conglomerate effects of the combination.
- In May, Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it was acquiring VMware (VMW) for $61B in cash and stock.
Comments (19)