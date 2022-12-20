Pacific Green acquires Sheaf Energy for $9.1M
Dec. 20, 2022 10:04 AM ETPacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pacific Green Battery Energy Parks 2, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacific Green Technologies (OTCQB:PGTK) has acquired 100% of the shares in Sheaf Energy for £7.5M ($9.1M) from UK-based energy originator, Tupa Energy.
- Sheaf Energy Park will be a 249 MW / 373.5 MWh battery energy storage system located next to the Richborough Energy Park in Kent, England.
- Design and construction will begin in the 1H 2023, with the battery park commencing its 35 year operating life in April 2025.
- Also, building on Pacific Green's first BESS development, 99.98 MW Richborough Energy Park, which is due to connect with the grid in Q2 2023, Sheaf Energy Park is the continuation of the Co.'s multi-gigawatt pipeline in the UK and around the world.
