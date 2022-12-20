Golden Share announces private placement and grant stock options
Dec. 20, 2022 10:34 AM ETGolden Share Resources Corporation (GSH:CA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Golden Share Resources (TSXV:GSH:CA) has completed a non-brokered private placement, for gross proceeds of C$375K.
- This private placement consisted of the issuance of 2.5M units, at a price of C$0.05/Unit, for proceeds of C$125K; and 5M flow-through shares at a price of C$0.05/FT share, for proceeds of C$0.25M.
- Each Unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 12 months.
- The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration work at Ogoki and Kagiami Projects, and for working capital purposes.
