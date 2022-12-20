Beam Therapeutics upgraded to outperform at BMO Capital Markets on 2023 catalysts

Dec. 20, 2022

  • BMO Capital Markets has upgraded Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to outperform from market perform due to two key catalysts set to occur from partner Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in 2023.
  • The firm upped its price target to $66 from $61 (65% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Kostas Biliouris noted that Verve (VERV) uses Beam's (BEAM) base editing technology in its lead program, VERVE-101, an in vivo liver gene editing treatment for high cholesterol.
  • He said that around mid 2023, Verve (VERV) could provide an update on its response to the VERVE-101 clinical hold. In the second half of the year, the company is expected to provide the first clinical data on the candidate which could de-risk base editing.
  • Biliouris noted each catalyst could drive a 10%+ upside.
  • Beam's (BEAM) own pipeline as well as potential new partnerships could buoy the company, he added.
