Beam Therapeutics upgraded to outperform at BMO Capital Markets on 2023 catalysts
Dec. 20, 2022 12:20 PM ETBeam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), VERVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital Markets has upgraded Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to outperform from market perform due to two key catalysts set to occur from partner Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in 2023.
- The firm upped its price target to $66 from $61 (65% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Kostas Biliouris noted that Verve (VERV) uses Beam's (BEAM) base editing technology in its lead program, VERVE-101, an in vivo liver gene editing treatment for high cholesterol.
- He said that around mid 2023, Verve (VERV) could provide an update on its response to the VERVE-101 clinical hold. In the second half of the year, the company is expected to provide the first clinical data on the candidate which could de-risk base editing.
- Biliouris noted each catalyst could drive a 10%+ upside.
- Beam's (BEAM) own pipeline as well as potential new partnerships could buoy the company, he added.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stella Mwende rates Beam (BEAM) a hold.
Comments