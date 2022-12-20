Guild Holdings' mortgage subsidiary launches loan program to boost home affordability
Dec. 20, 2022 12:12 PM ETGuild Holdings Company (GHLD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) stock advanced 4.6% in Tuesday early afternoon trading as its subsidiary, Guild Mortgage, introduced a new loan program that seeks to help homebuyers save on their payments against a backdrop of exceptionally high mortgage rates.
- Dubbed Payment Advantage, the program allows homebuyers to lock in a conventional mortgage and Guild will pay 1% of the borrower's interest rate for one year with a lender paid temporary buydown, it said.
- After the first year, borrowers may be eligible to refinance with San Diego, California-headquartered Guild via its Payment Protection program through December 2025 without lender fees.
- The financing options consist of primary purchase transactions with as little as 3% down and credit scores as low as 620. Payment Advantage is available for locks until March 31, 2023.
- Prospective homebuyers have stayed on the sidelines for much of 2022 with mortgage rates recently hitting two-decade highs, though early-stage homebuying demand has started to improve as rates retreat from the cyclical peak.
- Previously, (Dec. 2, 2022) Guild Mortgage acquired Inlanta Mortgage.
