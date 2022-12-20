Cintas FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 20, 2022 12:17 PM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.03 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments