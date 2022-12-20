IceCure rises 300% as trial data shows ProSense safe and effective in treating Kidney tumors
Dec. 20, 2022 12:18 PM ETIceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) has risen four-folds after the company announced interim results from a study for its minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense System that destroys tumors by freezing, to treat patients with small renal masses who cannot be offered kidney-preserving surgery.
- ProSense was found to be a safe and effective for renal lesions smaller than 5 cm in patients not suitable for kidney-preserving surgery.
- The company said in a subgroup of patients with no previous history of kidney cancer on the same kidney and a lesion ≤3 cm, an 89.5% recurrence-free rate was observed at a mean follow-up time of 22.2 months.
- The recurrence-free rate was 85.1% for the 107 patients, at a mean follow-up period of 16.5 months.
