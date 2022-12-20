IceCure rises 300% as trial data shows ProSense safe and effective in treating Kidney tumors

Dec. 20, 2022 12:18 PM ETIceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) has risen four-folds after the company announced interim results from a study for its minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense System that destroys tumors by freezing, to treat patients with small renal masses who cannot be offered kidney-preserving surgery.
  • ProSense was found to be a safe and effective for renal lesions smaller than 5 cm in patients not suitable for kidney-preserving surgery.
  • The company said in a subgroup of patients with no previous history of kidney cancer on the same kidney and a lesion ≤3 cm, an 89.5% recurrence-free rate was observed at a mean follow-up time of 22.2 months.
  • The recurrence-free rate was 85.1% for the 107 patients, at a mean follow-up period of 16.5 months.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.