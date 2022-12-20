Super Micro Computer set to join S&P MidCap 400
Dec. 20, 2022 12:23 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is set to join the S&P MidCap 400 ahead of market open on December 22, 2022.
- The server and storage solutions company will take Steel Dynamics's (STLD) place, which will in turn replace Abiomed (ABMD) in the S&P 500. Abiomed is set to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
- Last month Super Micro Computer exceeded analysts estimates in Q1 with a sales jump of 79% Y/Y, above the company's guidance range of $1.52B to $1.62B, with growth rate at about 10 times greater than the overall IT industry.
Comments