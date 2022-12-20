Arrowhead receives $25M milestone payment from Amgen for heart disease treatment
Dec. 20, 2022 12:23 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN), ARWR, RPRXBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) said on Tuesday it had received $25M milestone payment from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), as it enrolled first subject for its Phase 3 trial of olpasiran.
- Arrowhead is further eligible to receive up to an additional $535M in aggregate development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments from Amgen and Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).
- Olpasiran was originally developed by Arrowhead using its Targeted RNAi Molecule, or TRiM, platform and was licensed to Amgen in 2016.
- It is designed to lower levels of lipoprotein(a), a genetically determined risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
