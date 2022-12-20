Otonomy plans to liquidate, lays off all employees; stock drops 20%

Dec. 20, 2022 By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Resignation. businessmen holding boxes for personal belongings and resignation letters. Quitting Many employees lose their jobs to cut expenses. The problem is due to the global economic downturn.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

  • Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock dropped 20.2% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company said it plans to liquidate and has let go of all its employees.
  • The decision was made after a strategic review, which it announced during its Q3 earnings report.
  • Otonomy (OTIC) is currently in discussions for the sale of its pipeline assets. Proceeds from any such sale would be distributed to shareholders.
  • The workforce reduction, effective as of December 15, also includes termination of employment of all officers.
  • CEO David Weber continues to serve on Otonomy's (OTIC) board, while Paul Cayer continues to serve on a consulting basis as chief financial and business officer, and was named president.
  • Otonomy (OTIC) expects to incur total charges of ~$5M for severance and other related costs in Q4.
  • Shares of the firm crashed after the mid-stage trial for its tinnitus candidate failed and it warned about its uncertain cash runway, leading to a downgrade by H.C. Wainwright.

