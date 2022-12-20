Otonomy plans to liquidate, lays off all employees; stock drops 20%
Dec. 20, 2022 12:24 PM ETOtonomy, Inc. (OTIC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock dropped 20.2% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company said it plans to liquidate and has let go of all its employees.
- The decision was made after a strategic review, which it announced during its Q3 earnings report.
- Otonomy (OTIC) is currently in discussions for the sale of its pipeline assets. Proceeds from any such sale would be distributed to shareholders.
- The workforce reduction, effective as of December 15, also includes termination of employment of all officers.
- CEO David Weber continues to serve on Otonomy's (OTIC) board, while Paul Cayer continues to serve on a consulting basis as chief financial and business officer, and was named president.
- Otonomy (OTIC) expects to incur total charges of ~$5M for severance and other related costs in Q4.
- Shares of the firm crashed after the mid-stage trial for its tinnitus candidate failed and it warned about its uncertain cash runway, leading to a downgrade by H.C. Wainwright.
Comments