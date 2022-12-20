NextDecade inks long-term LNG supply deal with Portuguese refiner Galp

Dec. 20, 2022

  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) on Tuesday announced a sale and purchase agreement with Portuguese state-run refiner Galp for long-term supply of LNG from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.
  • Shares of NextDecade (NEXT) gained 6.3% on Tuesday.
  • Under the 20-year deal, Galp will purchase 1 MTPA of LNG indexed to Henry Hub on a free-on-board basis.
  • NextDecade (NEXT) is targeting a positive final investment decision on the first three trains of the Rio Grande export project during Q1 2023, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.

