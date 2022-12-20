Delta looks for edge with free Wi-Fi in 2023; ViaSat and GoGo rally

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) could create some buzz this spring in the airline sector when it begins rolling out free wireless Internet service for its passengers. Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Delta (DAL) is initially expected to offer free Wi-Fi on a significant portion of its airplanes before turning on the service on more of its fleet through next year.

The move would give Delta a quick advantage over some competitors such as American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) struggling with the reliability of their paid Wi-Fi service.

Delta (DAL) has not confirmed the free Wi-Fi plans, but indicated it is in the process of testing Wi-Fi infrastructure with various offerings to select customers on select routes. Free Wi-Fi has been a goal of Delta CEO Ed Bastian for years. "It's complex to do, but we are actively testing it right now and it’s working," noted Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband at an industry event last month November.

Stock watch: Shares of Viasat (VSAT) move 4.45% higher on Wednesday with Delta already in a partnership with the broadband and communications specialist. Wi-Fi airline sector player Gogo (GOGO) was up 1.65%. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) showed a gain of 0.15% at 12:36 p.m.