Toro Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 20, 2022 12:46 PM ETThe Toro Company (TTC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+92.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
