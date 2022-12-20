Disney rises as Avatar sequel nears $500M at box office
Dec. 20, 2022 12:47 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares rose fractionally in mid-day trading on Tuesday as the media and entertainment giant said its highly anticipated Avatar sequel approached $500M in global box office.
- Avatar: The Way of Water, took in $55M around the world on Monday, bringing its total box office receipts to $497.1M. Disney (DIS) shares sank on Monday after the sequel to the 2009 mega hit, did not live up to analysts' initial expectations.
- Avatar: The Way of Water and its predecessor were both directed by James Cameron, known for his box office smash hits such as Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens and others.
- In its opening weekend, the sequel, which reportedly cost some $250M to make and hundreds of millions more to market, took in $134M at the domestic box office and just over $440M globally.
- The Avatar sequel is widely expected to retain its crown as the top box office champion during the widely watched Christmas weekend.
- On Tuesday, investment firm Wells Fargo suggested that Disney (DIS) may spin-off ESPN and ABC in the latter part of 2023.
