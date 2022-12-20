MediWound gets Swiss marketing approval for burns treatment NexoBrid

  • MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) on Tuesday said its treatment for severe burns NexoBrid had been granted marketing approval in Switzerland.
  • MDWD's NexoBrid is a topically administered biological product that removes burn tissue in patients with thermal burns.
  • "MediWound has signed an agreement with Triskel Integrated Services to market and distribute NexoBrid in Switzerland, with a launch planned for the first quarter of 2023," the company said in a statement.
  • MDWD added that Triskel also holds the distribution rights of NexoBrid in France, where the product is expected to launch in Q3 2023.
  • NexoBrid has been submitted for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, with the drug regulator set to decide on the product by Jan. 1, 2023.
