MediWound gets Swiss marketing approval for burns treatment NexoBrid
Dec. 20, 2022 12:48 PM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) on Tuesday said its treatment for severe burns NexoBrid had been granted marketing approval in Switzerland.
- MDWD's NexoBrid is a topically administered biological product that removes burn tissue in patients with thermal burns.
- "MediWound has signed an agreement with Triskel Integrated Services to market and distribute NexoBrid in Switzerland, with a launch planned for the first quarter of 2023," the company said in a statement.
- MDWD added that Triskel also holds the distribution rights of NexoBrid in France, where the product is expected to launch in Q3 2023.
- NexoBrid has been submitted for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, with the drug regulator set to decide on the product by Jan. 1, 2023.
- MDWD stock -2.5% to $9.15 in mid-day trading.
Comments