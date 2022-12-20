Horizon Technology stock slides 8% as downgraded to Underperform

Dec. 20, 2022 11:11 AM ETHRZNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Keefe Bruyette analyst Ryan Lynch downgraded Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $10.50, down from $11.50.
  • The analyst believes the theme for 2023 in the business development sector will be the "tension between" higher operating return on equities versus higher credit losses.
  • Higher rates are slowing down the economy and increasing expenses for borrowers, which will increase defaults and credit losses, Lynch tells investors.
  • He also expects the venture capital ecosystem to be one of the most impacted sub-sectors from higher rates, which drives the downgrade of Horizon Technology.
  • Horizon Technology Finance Quant Rating and Wall St. Analysts rating both stands with a Hold (1 Bullish, 6 Hold).
  • Since the start of 2022, Horizon Technology Finance shares were down around 32%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 29%.
  • Shares are currently down 8.24% to $11.02 today.

Comments (5)

