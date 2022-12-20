Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.89 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (vs $1.29B in Q4 2021).

The company said at the end of Q3 it expects a net loss and breakeven to slightly negative adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ending November 30, 2022, with positive adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2022 despite the seasonality of its business.

The cruise operator’s shares have declined over 60% in 2022 and over 80% from pre-pandemic levels. Sizable debt offerings have weighed down the stock during the year.

However, the cruise operator reported record Black Friday sales in November. According to Seeking Alpha surveys, analyst ratings remain starkly divided with six Strong Buy ratings matched by four Strong Sells.

Despite negative sentiment across the cruise line sector, there are some signs of a turnaround. Bank of America reported monthly core cruise spending improved to +18.6% in November in comparison to the 2019 level to mark a big acceleration from the +4.9% growth in October.

JP Morgan also sees ticket pricing stabilization into next year for Carnival Corp. Its analyst team noted that they could be moved to a more positive view of Carnival should it show it can raise prices without sacrificing occupancy.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo raised concerns on debt reduction and higher international exposure, particularly for European consumers. The bank’s analysts told clients they expect "the path back to investment grade seems long."

Over the last 1 year, CCL has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.