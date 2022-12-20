Despite rising recession fears in both the US and Europe, Swiss watch sales remained strong in November.

According to data released by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, exports reached 2.4B francs for the month, up 10.9% from the prior year. The Federation said it was the “best-ever performance” for the industry and brings growth to 11.9% for the first 11 months of 2022 as compared to 2021. Exports to the United States led growth, jumping 32.9% as compared to the prior year, offsetting double-digit declines in exports to China.

As for price categories, both the high and low end of the scale undergirded growth. Watches priced at over 3,000 francs ($3237) saw exports rise 15.7% while watches priced under 200 francs ($215.73) rose 15.6% as well. The industry group said high-end watches “again set the tone” and offset the sharp decline in mid-range watches.

Despite the strength for exports from Switzerland in November, watch sale price aggregator WatchCharts indicated that the top 10 watch brands continue to see price declines.

The data provider noted that Rolex, Omega, Breitling, and Tag Heuer prices have rebounded into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Patek Phillippe and Audemars Piguet prices continued to plunge into December.

