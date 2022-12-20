Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) fell 4% after an Illinois judge declined to reduce punitive damages or order a new trial in a ~$360 million jury verdict against its Sterigenics unit over claims that emissions from is plant may have led to a woman's breast cancer.

Sterigenics defendants received a fair trial and punitive damages were not "excessive," Cook County judge Marguerite Quinn wrote in her court opinion late Monday in response to Sotera's (SHC) request to have the punitive damages reduced or a request for a new trial.

Sotera Health said during its Q3 earnings call in November that If post-trial motions aren't successful, the company plans to take the case to the appellate courts. Sotera Health (SHC) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.

The denial comes after Sotera Heath (SHC) shares plunged 33% on Sept. 19 after news of the $363 million verdict. The September verdict was one of the first as the company faces 700 plaintiffs who allege that Sterigenics' Willowbrook sterilization plant caused cancer and other illnesses. Sotera Health shares have plunged 46% since before the September verdict.

Sotera Health (SHC) had some positive news regarding the cancer cases last month when a Cook County, Illinois jury found that the company's Sterigenics unit wasn't liable for a woman's cancer in a different case, sending the shares skyrocketing 33% on Nov. 21.

In October Citi cut Sotera Health (SHC) to neutral from buy with a price target of $9, down from $25, citing the jury verdict in September.