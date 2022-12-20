Brazil approves Horizon Therapeutics' Uplizna to treat autoimmune disease NMOSD
Dec. 20, 2022 1:35 PM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Tuesday said its Uplizna drug had received Brazilian regulatory approval for the treatment of adults with a rare autoimmune disease.
- Brazil's drug regulator, ANVISA, approved Uplizna as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) with a certain criteria, HZNP said in a statement.
- NMOSD is a rare autoimmune disease that can result in inflammation of the optic nerve in the eye and the spinal cord, which in turn can cause vision loss and paralysis.
- According to HZNP, an estimated 10K people in Brazil have NMOSD.
- HZNP stock was marginally higher at $113.12 in afternoon trade.
