Lithium Americas bolsters presence in Argentina with Arena Minerals acquisition
Dec. 20, 2022 1:53 PM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC), AMRZF, AN:CA, LAC:CAAN:CA, LAC:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) -2.5% said Tuesday it would buy Arena Minerals (OTCQX:AMRZF) for an implied equity value of $227 million (C$311 million), in a move to boost its dominance in the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina.
- Under terms, Arena’s shareholders will receive 0.0226 of a Lithium Americas common share for each Arena Share held, which translates to Lithium Americas paying C$0.67 for every Arena share.
- “The significant synergies between our two projects and a better understanding of the basin will enable us to advance development planning and maximize our growth pipeline in Argentina," LAC president and CEO Jonathan Evans said.
- The deal would result in Arena shareholders owning about 5.7% of Lithium Americas, and is expected to close by Q3 2023.
