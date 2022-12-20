Lithium Americas bolsters presence in Argentina with Arena Minerals acquisition

  • Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) -2.5% said Tuesday it would buy Arena Minerals (OTCQX:AMRZF) for an implied equity value of $227 million (C$311 million), in a move to boost its dominance in the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina.
  • Under terms, Arena’s shareholders will receive 0.0226 of a Lithium Americas common share for each Arena Share held, which translates to Lithium Americas paying C$0.67 for every Arena share.
  • “The significant synergies between our two projects and a better understanding of the basin will enable us to advance development planning and maximize our growth pipeline in Argentina," LAC president and CEO Jonathan Evans said.
  • The deal would result in Arena shareholders owning about 5.7% of Lithium Americas, and is expected to close by Q3 2023.

