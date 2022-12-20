LiqTech and Ecolotron Wastewater cooperate on phosphoric acid purification

Dec. 20, 2022 1:54 PM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) has entered a cooperation agreement with USA-based Ecolotron Wastewater Solutions for the commercialization of a combined solution for acid purification.
  • The unique solution offered by LiqTech and Ecolotron is based on a combination of Ecolotron's E – FLOC technology - electrochemical precipitation and oxidation/reduction system and LiqTech's silicon carbide ceramic ultrafiltration system for the purification of crude phosphoric acid streams.
  • "This combined solution with Ecolotron will enable the further improvement of purification processes in crude phosphoric acid production." said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech.

