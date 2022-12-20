Tapestry is tipped by Raymond James to outperform expectations

Raymond James launched coverage on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) with an Outperform rating.

Analyst Rick Patel and team said expectations on the stock is low with headwinds such as softer North America demand, China COVID pressure, higher costs, and FX already factored in.

"Our estimates and the Street's embed an LSD% revenue decline in FY23 and below-algorithm growth in FY24. We take a longer-term view and believe TPR has attractive growth levers across brands, categories, geos and channels; higher AUR should also be a tailwind (even as it moderates) and the TAM has grown at a 5% CAGR over the past 22 years (Street estimates imply a +3% CAGR from FY22-FY25)."

Looking ahead, Tapestry (TPR) guidance is said to already reflect lower operating margins in FY23. However, Patel expects pressure points to lessen and project expansion starting in FY24. In regard to shareholder returns, strong free cash flow is also seen enabling dividends and accretive buybacks. Valuation is also called out as attractive given TPR's P/E of ~9x vs.~11x historically.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Tapestry (TPR) stepped up to Buy from Hold on October 12.