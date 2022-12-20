Walmart says $3.1B payout to settle opioid lawsuits cleared by all 50 states
Dec. 20, 2022 2:10 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)CVS, WBABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) said Tuesday it reached opioid settlement agreements with all 50 U.S. states, the first threshold for finalizing its $3.1B payout, to resolve lawsuits by state and local governments over opioids sold at its pharmacies.
- The agreements include four states that settled with the retail giant earlier, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and three other U.S. territories.
- This exceeds the 43 states required to join the settlement framework by December 15 for it to move forward.
- The settlement will be effective once enough cities and counties also join the framework.
- "Walmart (WMT) strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and these settlements do not include any admission of liability," the retailer clarified.
- The $3.1B proposal was made last month, after similar announcements from CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) for about $5B each.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 564K people died from overdoses involving any opioid from 1999-2020.
Comments (2)