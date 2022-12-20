Walmart says $3.1B payout to settle opioid lawsuits cleared by all 50 states

Dec. 20, 2022 2:10 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)CVS, WBABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments

Walmart Supercenter Sign

patty_c

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) said Tuesday it reached opioid settlement agreements with all 50 U.S. states, the first threshold for finalizing its $3.1B payout, to resolve lawsuits by state and local governments over opioids sold at its pharmacies.
  • The agreements include four states that settled with the retail giant earlier, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and three other U.S. territories.
  • This exceeds the 43 states required to join the settlement framework by December 15 for it to move forward.
  • The settlement will be effective once enough cities and counties also join the framework.
  • "Walmart (WMT) strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and these settlements do not include any admission of liability," the retailer clarified.
  • The $3.1B proposal was made last month, after similar announcements from CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) for about $5B each.
  • According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 564K people died from overdoses involving any opioid from 1999-2020.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.