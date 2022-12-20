Entegris to build manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs
Dec. 20, 2022 2:12 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) plans to build a new manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, with initial commercial operations targeted to begin in mid-2024.
- The facility will initially support production for Entegris’ (ENTG) Microcontamination Control and Advanced Materials Handling divisions, which develop critical products used to manufacture semiconductors.
- Approximately $600M is likely to be spent in the construction of the facility over the next several years, subject to receipt of appropriate approvals and state and local incentives. The project is expected to generate 600 new jobs over several years and occur over multiple phases with the initial phase consisting of an ~$200M investment to cover the land purchase and building and equipment costs.
