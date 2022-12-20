"Certainly the economy is slowing down and ultimately we've got a recession... if interest rates keep going up then we've got more than that," famed bond investor Bill Gross said Tuesday in a phone interview on CNBC. By "more than that" he means "potential chaos in financial markets."

In terms of the U.S. housing market, "if the Fed continues to raise rates, the ability to equitize some of your housing, which is moving down in price, is going to be severely limiting," he said.

"That will serve as a caution in the housing market," but he doesn't see a debacle like in the 2007-'08 financial crisis.

He said he's buying shares in Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), which will benefit if spreads between 30-year mortgage and 10-year Treasurys narrow.

Overall, mortgage REIT stocks are mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) edged down 0.1%. Meanwhile, Annaly (NLY) rose 1.5% and AGNC Investment (AGNC) gained 1.4%.

On Monday, Annaly Capital (NLY) nabbed a Buy rating in new coverage at Jones Research.

For a contrarian view, SA contributor Scott Kennedy digs deep into Annaly's (NLY) book value, sector valuation, and dividend sustainability vs. its peers.