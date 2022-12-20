U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a sprawling spending bill for fiscal 2023 that would keep the government running through next fall, including $858 billion in military spending and $772.5 billion for domestic programs.

They have a deadline of midnight on Friday to fund government operations or face a shutdown.

The 4,155-page bill has an additional $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and $40.6 billion for disasters such as hurricanes, along with funds for various projects throughout the country.

The legislation also extends a Dec. 27 deadline for Boeing (NYSE:BA) to receive federal safety approvals for two new versions of its best-selling 737 MAX airliner. Without the extension, Boeing (BA) had said it would likely cancel the shorter MAX 7 and longer MAX 10, and absorb major financial losses. The company has received billions of dollars in orders for the planes.

Boeing (BA) on Tuesday rose as much as 2.3% as stocks advanced on the strength of the energy and materials industries.

The $858 billion in military spending is about 10% greater than the $782 billion of the prior year, and $45 billion more than President Biden had asked for.

The Senate is likely to vote on the spending measure before the House does later on Wednesday, news reports indicate. The Biden administration has said it approves of the legislation.