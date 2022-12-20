Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) carved out a new 52-week low of $140.60 on Tuesday with some reports indicating the search for a new CEO at Twitter could be drawn out and keep the Elon Musk distraction angle a factor for weeks or months in how the stock is viewed.

Elon Musk stated last month that he will find somebody else to run Twitter over time and has not updated that timeline since a weekend Twitter poll showed a majority of users would like him to step down.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were down 5.76% at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday and were trading at a 25-month low. The stock has given back more than half of the pandemic gain and is down more than 65% during 2022. Is Tesla (TSLA) a value pick yet? On a quant basis, the electric vehicle stock is still rated D- although bulls maintain the growth and margin upside warrants a premium valuation similar to a tech megacap superstar.

What to watch: Perhaps lost in all the drama over Tesla's (TSLA) share price slide and the Twitter headlines, the electric vehicle giant is only two weeks away from reporting on Q4 deliveries. Tesla (TSLA) is seen having a chance to hit 450K to 465K deliveries for the quarter with Giga Berlin and Giga Austin contributing. If Tesla (TSLA) could hit 475K deliveries, the company could re-charge the bull argument by achieving its broad target for 50% production growth. Read more about Tesla's plans to locate its 5th Gigafactory in Mexico.

